Atalaya Capital Management LP Takes $9.83 Million Position in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA)

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,830,000. Highland Transcend Partners I comprises about 1.0% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned 2.67% of Highland Transcend Partners I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the first quarter worth $1,570,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Highland Transcend Partners I stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,982. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

About Highland Transcend Partners I

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the travel and leisure, financial services, health and wellness, music and entertainment, media and mobile, and renewable energy/resource efficiency sectors.

