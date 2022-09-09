Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Up 7.1%

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $258.51 and last traded at $257.42. 12,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,411,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.