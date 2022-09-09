Aufman Associates Inc Sells 1,130 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Aufman Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Alcoa makes up 0.5% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Alcoa by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $998,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $51.34. 97,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $63.03. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.