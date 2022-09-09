Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Insider Acquires A$14,940.00 in Stock

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB – Get Rating) insider Richard Dammery bought 6,000 shares of Aussie Broadband stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.49 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of A$14,940.00 ($10,447.55).

Aussie Broadband Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.63, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Aussie Broadband alerts:

Aussie Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Aussie Broadband Limited provides telecommunications services to residential and businesses in Australia. It operates in two segments, Residential and Business. The company offers national broadband network (NBN) services to residential, small business, and large business/ enterprise customers. It also provides a range of other telecommunications services, including VoIP, mobile plans and headsets, and entertainment bundles.

Receive News & Ratings for Aussie Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aussie Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.