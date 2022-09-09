Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $38,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Insider Activity

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.52. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

