AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Cut to $238.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Bank of America from $250.00 to $238.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoNation to $159.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Shares of AN opened at $117.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.08 and its 200 day moving average is $115.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $22,952,590.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,981,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,158,037.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $22,952,590.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,981,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,158,037.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,284,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 657,288 shares of company stock valued at $77,119,018 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in AutoNation by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

