AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Cut to $238.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Bank of America from $250.00 to $238.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoNation to $159.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.
AutoNation Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of AN opened at $117.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.08 and its 200 day moving average is $115.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation
In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $22,952,590.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,981,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,158,037.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $22,952,590.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,981,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,158,037.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,284,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 657,288 shares of company stock valued at $77,119,018 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in AutoNation by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
