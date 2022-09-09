Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives $10.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.35. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.60). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

