Avalaunch (XAVA) Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Avalaunch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001787 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalaunch has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Avalaunch has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $161,044.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalaunch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.88 or 0.99889064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038314 BTC.

Avalaunch Coin Profile

Avalaunch (XAVA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp. The official website for Avalaunch is avalaunch.app.

Buying and Selling Avalaunch

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalaunch is a launchpad powered by the Avalanche platform, allowing new and innovative projects to seamlessly prepare for launch with an emphasis on fair and broad distribution. It is designed to offer projects confident, informed users who are aligned with the long-term goals of the rapidly expanding application ecosystem. Leveraging Avalanche’s scalable, high-throughput, and low-latency platform, Avalaunch is built by users, for teams, to help grow strong communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalaunch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalaunch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalaunch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalaunch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalaunch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.