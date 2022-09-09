AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SOGU) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SOGU – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.62 and last traded at $44.62. 3,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 31,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOGU. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF in the first quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

