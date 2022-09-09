B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Sold by Mork Capital Management LLC

Mork Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial comprises approximately 1.3% of Mork Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mork Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $1,303,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,994,581.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,250. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $49.90 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -231.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

B. Riley Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.