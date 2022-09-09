B. Riley Trims MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Target Price to $37.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

MCFT opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $374.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

