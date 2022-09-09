B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,077,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 12,017,828 shares.The stock last traded at $3.29 and had previously closed at $3.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.22.

The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.99 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in B2Gold by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 17,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in B2Gold by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

