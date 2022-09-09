Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,126,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,604 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up approximately 0.6% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.33% of Baidu worth $149,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $5,593,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 276,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,638,000 after acquiring an additional 69,143 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 337,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of BIDU traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.93. The company had a trading volume of 38,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,548. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.75 and its 200-day moving average is $137.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baidu Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.86.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.