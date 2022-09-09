Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Up to $2.67

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.80. Bakkt shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 11,264 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKKT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,404,000. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

