Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Up to $2.67

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.80. Bakkt shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 11,264 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
Bakkt Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKKT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,404,000. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
About Bakkt
Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.
