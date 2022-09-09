Bank of America Begins Coverage on Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

CDRE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Cadre Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cadre has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.12.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Cadre had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cadre by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

