Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,519,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $103,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,329,000 after buying an additional 822,090 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 686,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,904,252. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $280.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

