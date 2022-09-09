Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.

Bank7 has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $24.46 on Friday. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $222.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bank7 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank7 by 120.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank7 by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank7 by 50.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bank7 by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

