Bankless DAO Price Reaches $0.0128 (BANK)

Bankless DAO (BANK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Bankless DAO has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Bankless DAO has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $9,865.00 worth of Bankless DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bankless DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00577112 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00866758 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017224 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022096 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000315 BTC.
About Bankless DAO
Bankless DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,106,469 coins. Bankless DAO’s official Twitter account is @banklessDAO.
