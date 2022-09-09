BankSocial Price Up 55.9% This Week (BSL)

BankSocial (BSL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, BankSocial has traded 55.9% higher against the dollar. One BankSocial coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BankSocial has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $10,791.00 worth of BankSocial was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BankSocial Coin Profile

BankSocial (CRYPTO:BSL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2021. BankSocial’s total supply is 9,296,210,282 coins and its circulating supply is 18,600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BankSocial is https://reddit.com/r/BankSocial. BankSocial’s official website is www.banksocial.io. BankSocial’s official Twitter account is @BANKSOCIALio.

BankSocial Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world.The BankSocial ($BSL) token is the backbone of the BankSocial ecosystem.It started out as an ERC-20 token and since then has expanded to the Binance Smart Chain network (non-bridged).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BankSocial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BankSocial should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BankSocial using one of the exchanges listed above.

