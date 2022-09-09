Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 103.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,003 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 248.7% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $128.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

