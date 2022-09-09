Barometer Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $312,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDXJ stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $51.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

