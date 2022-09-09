Barometer Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

URA stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

