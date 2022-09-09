Baron Financial Group LLC Acquires 12,280 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.89. 159,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,783,970. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.67. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

