Baron Financial Group LLC Has $16.42 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 9.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.52. The company had a trading volume of 891,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,971,982. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.39 and a 200-day moving average of $187.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.