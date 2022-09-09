Baron Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,642,000 after purchasing an additional 58,799 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 410,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,277,020. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.