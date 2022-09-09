Base Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,714.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (BASE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $489,332.80 and approximately $20,714.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,267.58 or 0.99811685 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036186 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (BASE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

