Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 377,893 M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 377,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at about $1,359,000. 74.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MBAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,427. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

