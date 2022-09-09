Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 294,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.41% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 107,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of LGAC stock remained flat at $9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 157,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,719. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.