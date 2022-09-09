Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $3.14 Million Position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) by 118.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 1.27% of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRZN. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,108,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,001,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 251,843 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRZN stock remained flat at $9.87 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,657. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education, social media and dating, and ecommerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

