Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $9.45 Million Position in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 969,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Compass Digital Acquisition makes up about 0.9% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,109,000.

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ CDAQU remained flat at $9.72 on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

