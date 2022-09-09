Basso Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSSI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

FSSI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,218. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

