Basso Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition comprises about 0.7% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.50% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSTR. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 911,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 663,852 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 22.4% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 88.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 214,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 100,875 shares during the period.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSTR remained flat at $9.86 on Friday. 16,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,078. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

About Oyster Enterprises Acquisition

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

