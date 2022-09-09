Basso Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.65% of Arrowroot Acquisition worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARRW. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 490.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 96,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 80,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRW remained flat at $9.83 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 42,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,413. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Arrowroot Acquisition Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

