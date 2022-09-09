Basso Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KSI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 170,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,841. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $9.85.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

