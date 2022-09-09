Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.20 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBWI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

