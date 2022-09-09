Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . 317,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,554,653 shares.The stock last traded at $7.01 and had previously closed at $6.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BHC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 7.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 352,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,238,000 after buying an additional 42,191 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.