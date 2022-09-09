Berenberg Bank Trims Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Target Price to GBX 1,730

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BRBY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($25.01) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,870 ($22.60).

BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,701 ($20.55) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,727.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,679.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,771.88. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,074 ($25.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

In related news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 49,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,619 ($19.56), for a total transaction of £793,909.03 ($959,290.76). Insiders have sold a total of 83,434 shares of company stock worth $135,045,529 over the last quarter.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

