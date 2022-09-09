Berenberg Bank Trims Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Target Price to €26.00

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €36.00 ($36.73) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

ZLNDY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zalando from €56.00 ($57.14) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zalando from €30.00 ($30.61) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zalando from €76.00 ($77.55) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €87.00 ($88.78) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zalando from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.94.

Zalando Stock Performance

ZLNDY traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $11.03. 139,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 157.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.64. Zalando has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $58.12.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

