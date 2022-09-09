Berry (BERRY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $470,220.00

Berry (BERRY) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Berry has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Berry has a total market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $470,220.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00061992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00069062 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005546 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00077478 BTC.

Berry Profile

Berry (BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Berry is sbpglobal.io.

Berry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry using one of the exchanges listed above.

