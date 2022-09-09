Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading Down 6%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) was down 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60. Approximately 3,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 212,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BCYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.
Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $88,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
