Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading Down 6%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) was down 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60. Approximately 3,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 212,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

BCYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 533.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $88,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

