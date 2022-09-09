Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.08.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,957,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $14,006,000. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,205.2% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 688,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after buying an additional 636,201 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 143.9% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,040,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after buying an additional 613,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,483,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

BCYC stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.88. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

