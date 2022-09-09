Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.21 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($4.21), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Bilibili updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Bilibili Trading Down 15.0 %

Shares of BILI stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.53.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Bilibili Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 120,948 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

