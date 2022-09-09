Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 2.6% Following Weak Earnings

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.54. 274,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,208,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($4.21). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Bilibili Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 76,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

