Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 2.6% Following Weak Earnings

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.54. 274,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,208,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.
The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($4.21). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.
BILI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.03.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.00.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
