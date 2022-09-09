Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.50 million-$973.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.68 million. Bill.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.05-$0.07 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.26.
Bill.com Trading Up 3.2 %
Bill.com stock traded up $5.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,392. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com
In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $68,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,265 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Bill.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bill.com by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
