Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.50 million-$973.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.68 million. Bill.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.05-$0.07 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.26.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Trading Up 3.2 %

Bill.com stock traded up $5.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,392. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $68,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,265 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Bill.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bill.com by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.