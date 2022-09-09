BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

BIOLASE Trading Down 1.2 %

BIOL stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.29). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 77.57% and a negative net margin of 42.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 39,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

