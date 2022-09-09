Bismuth Price Up 24.3% Over Last 7 Days (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $294.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat.On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms.By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

