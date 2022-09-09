Bistroo Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges (BIST)

Bistroo (BIST) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Bistroo has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Bistroo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bistroo has a market cap of $795,853.32 and approximately $47,812.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038364 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004361 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,386.49 or 0.99925760 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002636 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039203 BTC.
About Bistroo
Bistroo (BIST) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 16th, 2020. Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. The official website for Bistroo is bistroo.io. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO.
Buying and Selling Bistroo
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bistroo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bistroo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bistroo using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bistroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bistroo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.