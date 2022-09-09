Bistroo Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges (BIST)

Bistroo (BIST) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Bistroo has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Bistroo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bistroo has a market cap of $795,853.32 and approximately $47,812.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,386.49 or 0.99925760 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039203 BTC.

About Bistroo

Bistroo (BIST) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 16th, 2020. Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. The official website for Bistroo is bistroo.io. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO.

Buying and Selling Bistroo

According to CryptoCompare, “Bistroo is a direct-to-consumer, peer-2-peer marketplace that aims to significantly reduce commission fees and enable direct online interaction between all process stakeholders on the online platform. It is envisioned as the ecosystem where food consumption can be easily organized and personalized to cater to the needs of individual customers and merchants alikeThe BIST Token will be an important feature of the platform. The token will be one of the methods of payment available for the platform without losing its properties as a utility token. Well-known FIAT payment options, like iDeal (Debit Card), ApplePay Credit Card & PayPal, are already supported from an onboarding and user convenience perspective. The BIST token allows direct peer-2-peer payments without the need for third-party payment processors.”

