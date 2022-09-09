BitTube Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $150,311.37 and approximately $40.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitTube has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00018196 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 353,451,500 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitTube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.