BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,727. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,392 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,088,000 after purchasing an additional 491,047 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,692 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

